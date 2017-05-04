

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $39.2 million, or $0.37 per share. This was higher than $13.85 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $625.25 million. This was up from $583.26 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39.2 Mln. vs. $13.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 183.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 164.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $625.25 Mln vs. $583.26 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 to $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $605 - $645 Mln



