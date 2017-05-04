Cardiac Event Monitor Market to Reach $4.8 Billion During 2017 - 2023 Says a Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Cardiac Event Monitor Markets: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2017 to 2023 report, growth is based on implementation of devices that measure cardiac function over a period of a month, provide analytics within the device, and send alerts to a physician.

Consideration of cardiac event recorder forecasts indicate that markets at $1.1 billion in 2016 will reach $4.8 billion by 2023. Growth comes as this technology is able to support the greater emphasis that is being put on early diagnosis and prevention of disease by the medical community as a whole. Heart disease has been the number one killer of people, creating a need for more proactive and ongoing diagnosis made possible by increased use of the remote units extending medical care from the acute care setting to everyday modalities.

"In an increasingly connected world, the convergence of vital signs technologies with cardiac event monitoring technologies is able to facilitate healthy living. This fits very well with cardiac equipment vendor core strengths in professional healthcare and in consumer health and well-being."

Disruptive technologies, disruptive services offerings change cardiac event recorder markets, clinicians are leveraging technology to save lives.

Other, newer technologies are emerging. A vital signs patch supports continuous, non-invasive monitoring of EKG, Heart Rate, respiration rate, surface temperature, and arterial blood oxygen saturation. The device is an easy-to-use sensor worn on a patient's upper chest. It is intended to be used on adult patients in a clinical environment.

The intended use group is adults 21 and above. Units are prescribed by a physician or other qualified healthcare professional. Upon activation and connectivity to the supporting system, the VSP provides automation and alerts of key vital signs via continuous wireless monitoring.

Considerable interest and effort has been put into patch-based devices aimed at improving convenience for the patient and achieving better compliance. MCT 1-lead patches have been developed. Medtronic's SEEQ device is such a unit.

BioTelemetry's CardioNet MCOT and Preventice BodyGuardian Heart have devices. The newer patch based devices rely on MCT technology, iRhythm, a US-based AECG specialist, is selling a somewhat differentiated patch, Zio XT. Similar to Holter monitoring, the device can record arrhythmias.

Cardiac event monitor market forecasts, event recorder device, MCT device, and implantable recorders are charged for as services when the units are provided to patients in this manner. Insurance reimbursement is many times a more favorable way to collect money from a service. The implantable segment of the overall cardiac event recording market goes from 58% of the total to 80% of the total. It implantable devices are far more reliable and accurate than the electronic external devices.

Market Leaders are Biotelemetry / Cardionet / Mednet, Preventice Solutions / eCardio and Applied Cardiac Systems

Market Participants are AliveCor, Applied Cardiac Systems, AT&T, Biomedical Systems, Biotronik, BioTelemetry, Biomedical Systems, CardGuard, Lifewatch / CardGuard, General Electric (GE), iRhythm / Zio, LifeLine Medical, Medicomp, Medtronic, Nuvasive, OSI Systems, Philips, Preventice Solutions, QRS Diagnostic, Reka, Samsung, Scott Fetzer, VivaLnk, VRI and Windstream

