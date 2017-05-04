sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

96,75 Euro		+0,116
+0,12 %
WKN: A1C5WJ ISIN: NL0009538784 Ticker-Symbol: VNX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,60
97,57
03.05.
96,92
97,24
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV96,75+0,12 %