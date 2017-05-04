

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of April, the four weeks ended April 30, 2017 increased 3 percent, with a 4 percent increase in U.S., a 1 percent decline in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 2 percent.



Monthly total Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 3 percent, with a 3 percent rise in U.S., a 3 percent increase in Canada, and 5 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $9.42 billion for the month of April, an increase of five percent from $8.98 billion during the similar period last year.



For the thirty-five weeks ended April 30, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $82.24 billion, an increase of six percent from $77.94 billion during the similar period last year.



