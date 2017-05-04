Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS), an ophthalmic device company and leader in near-vision restoration, announced that it will participate in the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium Congress, to be held in Los Angeles, California, on May 5 through May 9, 2017. The ASCRS is one of the most dynamic cataract and refractive events of the year and attracts experts from all over the globe to present on the newest scientific research and trends in cataract and refractive surgery. Dr. Tae-Young Chung, Associate Professor at the Department of Ophthalmology at Samsung Medical Center in South Korea, will conduct presentations on outcomes with the Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ at the meeting.

The Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS), where groundbreaking technologies are discussed, takes place on May 4, 2017, just prior to the ASCRS, in Los Angeles as well. Prof. Gerd Auffarth, MD, PHD from the University of Heidelberg will present on his experience with the Presbia Flexivue Microlens at this meeting.

Presbia clinical and business personnel will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Congress. For more information please visit booth #2459.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and Presbia assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although Presbia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Presbia also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) is an ophthalmic device company that has developed and is currently marketing the presbyopia-correcting Presbia Flexivue Microlens™, a miniature lens that is implanted in a corneal pocket created by a femtosecond laser. The Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ has received a CE mark for the European Economic Area, allowing the lens to be marketed in over 30 countries across Europe. A staged pivotal U.S. clinical trial for the Presbia Flexivue Microlens™ commenced in 2014.

