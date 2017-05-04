

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At the annual general meeting, the chief executive of Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) Jean Sebastien Jacques said that the company expects further growth in Asia on the back of China's One Belt One Road initiative that is expected to result in heavy infrastructure investments in the region.



The company aims to deliver $5 billion of free cash flow in productivity improvements over five years.



The remuneration Committee determined that, for 2017, there will be no annual salary increases for the chief executive, or for the newly appointed members of the Executive Committee. Consistent with prior practice, annual salary increases for other executives are in line with the base salary budgets applying to the broader employee population.



