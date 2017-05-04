

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.5.



That's down from 52.2 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Manufacturers saw the weakest rise in production since last September, while service providers saw the slowest increase in business activity for 11 months.



The composite index came in with a score of 51.2, down from 52.1 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX