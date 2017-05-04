

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged overnight as expected, but signaled another rate hike is imminent despite recent economic weakness. Lower base metal prices weighed on resources stocks.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted unanimously to leave its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent to 1 percent and continues to project two more rate hikes in 2017.



The Australian market is lower for a third straight day. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 25.70 points or 0.44 percent to 5,866.60, off a low of 5,863.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 24.60 points or 0.42 percent to 5,895.30.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are down in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.5 percent.



National Australia Bank reported a turnaround to profit in the first half of the year, while its cash profit rose 2.3 percent. The bank's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is losing 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 4 percent.



Gold miners are also lower after gold prices fell to the lowest in four weeks overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is falling more than 3 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are rising after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are adding almost 1 percent each, while Santos is advancing more than 1 percent.



Kathmandu Holdings said its same store sales in the third quarter rose 11.5 percent, while total group sales grew 11.9 percent.The outdoor apparel and equipment retailer's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said that the proposed A$1.6 billion merger between billboard advertising giants APN Outdoor and oOH! Media could lessen competition in the sector. Shares of APN Outdoor are down almost 5 percent, while oOH! Media's shares are lower by 4 percent.



Fairfax Media said its group revenue declined 6 percent for the seventeen weeks to April 23, while revenue at its news operations fell 11 percent. However, the company's shares are adding almost 2 percent.



Commercial leasing group Eclipx Group reported a 23 percent increase in net profit for the half year and said it has acquired Grays Ecommerce Group for A$178.9 million under a share swap deal. Eclipx's shares are down almost 1 percent, while Grays Ecommerce's shares are gaining almost 29 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$3.107 billion in March. That was shy of forecasts for A$3.250 billion and down from A$3.574 billion in February. Imports were up 5 percent on month to A$30.235 billion, while exports gained 2 percent to A$33.343 billion.



Australia will also see March figures for new home sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is down to a near four-month low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7423, down from US$0.7489 on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, China, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are also lower. South Korea and Indonesia are modestly higher. The Japanese market is closed for the rest of this week for the Golden Week holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The central bank also reiterated that it expects economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in interest rates.



The Dow inched up 8.01 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,957.90, while the Nasdaq fell 22.82 points or 0.4 percent to 6,072.55 and the S&P 500 edged down 3.04 points or 0.1 percent to 2,388.13.



The major European markets also turned mixed on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices were flat Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic crude supplies fell by 900,000 barrels for the week ended April 28. June WTI crude oil settled at $47.82 a barrel, up $0.16 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



