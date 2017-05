WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc (FB), suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for few hours before being resolved. WhatsApp did not comment on the cause of the problem.



'Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,' WhatsApp said.



