

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.0881 against the euro and a 2-day high of 0.9949 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.0897 and 0.9931, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to a 1-week high of 1.2861 and a 1-1/2-month high of 112.89 from early lows of 1.2877 and 112.59, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 1.00 against the franc, 1.26 against the pound and 114.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX