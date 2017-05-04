AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

Key Highlights

Revenue increased by 9% to $258.0 million in the first quarter 2017 from $237.4 million in the first quarter 2016

EBITDA (2) was $33.0 million in the first quarter 2017, a 56% increase over the same period in 2016

AMG ended the first quarter 2017 net debt free, with net cash of $0.5 million

Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 30% to $15.6 million in the first quarter 2017 from $12.0 million in the first quarter 2016

Operating cash flow was $17.8 million in the first quarter 2017, an increase of $22.2 million over the same period in 2016

Annualized return on capital employed increased to 25.5% in the first quarter 2017, as compared to 14.7% in the first quarter 2016

Amsterdam, 4 May 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $258.0 million, a 9% increase from $237.4 million in the first quarter 2016. EBITDA for the first quarter 2017 was $33.0 million, a 56% increase from $21.2 million in the first quarter 2016. Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $15.6 million in the first quarter 2017 from $12.0 million in the first quarter 2016.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG's focus on operational excellence once again resulted in solid financial results in the first quarter 2017.

AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $7.3 million during the first quarter 2017, a 57% increase from $4.6 million in the first quarter 2016. AMG Engineering signed $81.8 million in new orders during the first quarter 2017, representing a 1.29x book to bill ratio. The Engineering segment continues to experience strong demand for turbine blade coating and plasma remelting furnaces for the aerospace market and heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market. Order backlog was $154.3 million as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 14% compared to December 31, 2016. The strong results in AMG Engineering reflect our efforts to diversify our product offerings in recent years, including the introduction of powder metallurgy and SyncroTherm in-line heat treatment furnaces.

AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $25.7 million during the first quarter 2017, thanks to strong financial performance in vanadium, titanium alloys, and chrome, as well as the recognition of additional tantalum deferred revenue.

AMG generated cash from operating activities of $17.8 million during the first quarter 2017, an increase of $22.2 million compared to the same period in 2016. This strong cash flow generation enabled AMG to end the first quarter net debt free, with net cash of $0.5 million."

Key Figures

In 000's US Dollar Q1 '17 Q1 '16 Change Revenue $257,969 $237,399 9% Gross profit 52,503 44,223 19% Gross margin 20.4% 18.6% Operating profit 21,028 12,933 63% Operating margin 8.2% 5.4% Net income attributable to shareholders 15,566 11,974 30% EPS - Fully diluted 0.50 0.42 19% EBIT (1) 25,721 13,815 86% EBITDA (2) 32,966 21,189 56% EBITDA margin 12.8% 8.9% Cash from (used in) operating activities 17,830 (4,320) N/A

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials

Q1 '17 Q1 '16 Change Revenue $194,506 $176,555 10% Gross profit 36,268 30,479 19% Operating profit 15,610 10,478 49% EBITDA 25,668 16,545 55%

AMG Critical Materials revenue in the first quarter increased by $18.0 million, or 10%, to $194.5 million, driven by improved vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, aluminum and antimony prices, and higher sales volumes of chrome, antimony and titanium products.

Gross profit in the first quarter increased by $5.8 million, or 19%, to $36.3 million. Strong financial performance in vanadium, titanium alloys and chrome was partially offset by lower gross profit in silicon. In addition, AMG Critical Materials incurred an asset impairment expense of $2.2 million in the first quarter 2017 as a result of fire damage sustained at the Mibra mine in Brazil. AMG is insured for the damage sustained and the business interruption, and in accordance with IFRS, will recognize the insurance proceeds once recovery amounts are virtually certain.

Following the early cancellation of AMG Mineracão's long term tantalum supply contract, deferred revenue recognized in the first quarter 2017 increased by $6.8 million, compared to the first quarter 2016, resulting in additional tantalum revenue and profitability.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter 2017 increased by $0.7 million, or 3%, compared to the same period in the prior year, due to an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts associated with AMG's tantalum business.

First quarter 2017 EBITDA margin increased to 13%, compared to 9% in the first quarter 2016, due primarily to the improvement in gross profit in the quarter.

AMG Engineering

Q1 '17 Q1 '16 Change Revenue $63,463 $60,844 4% Gross profit 16,235 13,744 18% Operating profit 5,418 2,455 121% EBITDA 7,298 4,644 57%

AMG Engineering signed $81.8 million in new orders during the first quarter 2017, representing a 1.29x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $154.3 million as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 14% from December 31, 2016.

AMG Engineering's first quarter 2017 revenue increased $2.6 million, or 4%, to $63.5 million, due to strong sales of turbine blade coating and induction furnaces for the aerospace market and heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market.

First quarter 2017 gross profit increased by $2.5 million, or 18%, to $16.2 million due to higher revenues and product mix effects. Gross Margin increased slightly to 26% from 23% in the first quarter 2016 due to product mix effects.

SG&A expenses decreased slightly by $0.4 million, or 4%, compared to the prior year due to lower personnel costs.

EBITDA increased by $2.7 million to $7.3 million in the first quarter 2017, driven by higher gross profit and lower SG&A costs.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter 2017 as compared to a tax expense of $0.3 million in the same period in 2016. AMG paid taxes of $1.5 million in the first quarter 2017 as compared to tax payments of $1.9 million in the same period in 2016. For the first quarter 2017, AMG's effective cash tax rate was 8%, compared to 15% in the same period in 2016.

Non-Recurring Items

AMG's first quarter 2017 gross profit of $52.5 million includes non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of non-recurring items included in gross profit in the first quarters of 2017 and 2016 are below:

Non-recurring items included in gross profit

Q1 '17 Q1 '16 Change Gross profit $52,503 $44,223 19% Restructuring expense 467 68 587% Asset impairment expense 2,217 - N/A Gross profit before non-

recurring items 55,187 44,291 25%

Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment

Q1 '17 Q1 '16 Change AMG Critical Materials $38,885 $30,476 28% AMG Engineering 16,302 13,815 18% Gross profit before non-

recurring items 55,187 44,291 25%

AMG Critical Materials gross profit in the first quarter 2017 was negatively impacted by asset impairment expenses of $2.2 million related to the Mibra mine in Brazil.

The Company decided to modify its income statement presentation in order to take into consideration ESMA's latest recommendations. This new presentation results in the reclassification of restructuring expenses and asset impairment expenses into expenses by function, and consequently gross profit. Accordingly, the comparative figures of the 2017 consolidated financial statements have been restated to comply with IFRS requirements.

Liquidity

March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Change Total debt $165,951 $168,080 (1%) Cash and cash equivalents 166,456 160,744 4% Net (cash) debt (505) 7,336 N/A

AMG had a net cash position of $0.5 million as of March 31, 2017. Net debt decreased by $7.8 million and total debt decreased by $2.1 million from December 31, 2016.

Cash from operating activities increased by $22.2 million to $17.8 million in the first quarter 2017.

Capital expenditures increased to $10.9 million in the first quarter 2017 compared to $6.9 million in the same period in 2016. Capital spending in the first quarter 2017 included $4.8 million of maintenance capital. The largest expansion capital projects were AMG's lithium project in Brazil, and titanium aluminide expansion in Germany.

Including the $166.5 million of cash, AMG had $354 million of total liquidity as of March 31, 2017.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's first quarter 2017 net finance costs slightly increased to $2.0 million compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter 2016.

SG&A

AMG's first quarter 2017 SG&A expenses were $31.6 million compared to $31.3 million in the first quarter 2016, primarily due to an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts during the period.

Outlook

AMG expects full year 2017 profitability to be in-line with 2016 levels, assuming that the business interruption insurance claim related to the fire in Brazil is received in the current financial year.

AMG's management team is focused on delivering our highly accretive lithium project and executing our long-term lithium strategy. In addition, we will continue to pursue other acquisition opportunities and organic growth projects in order to generate long term value for our shareholders.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 257,969 237,399 Cost of sales 205,466 193,176 Gross profit 52,503 44,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,580 31,298 Other income, net (105) (8) Net other operating income (105) (8) Operating profit 21,028 12,933 Finance income (176) (115) Finance expense 1,994 2,090 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 167 (146) Net finance costs 1,985 1,829 Share of gain of associates and joint ventures, net of tax - 1,450 Profit before income tax 19,043 12,554 Income tax expense 3,477 283 Profit for the period 15,566 12,271 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 15,566 11,974 Non-controlling interests - 297 Profit for the period 15,566 12,271 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.55 0.43 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.42





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US Dollars March 31,

2017

Unaudited December 31, 2016 Assets Property, plant and equipment 228,468 226,098 Goodwill 22,962 22,729 Intangible assets 11,190 10,486 Derivative financial instruments 884 740 Other investments 30,182 29,930 Deferred tax assets 41,352 41,285 Restricted cash 2,342 2,526 Other assets 14,518 17,207 Total non-current assets 351,898 351,001 Inventories 144,071 143,593 Derivative financial instruments 5,863 4,007 Trade and other receivables 128,641 129,220 Other assets 28,046 31,598 Cash and cash equivalents 166,456 160,744 Assets held for sale 155 149 Total current assets 473,232 469,311 Total assets 825,130 820,312

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US Dollars March 31, 2017

Unaudited December 31, 2016 Equity Issued capital 760 760 Share premium 389,066 389,066 Treasury shares (277) (570) Other reserves (28,700) (35,950) Retained earnings (deficit) (162,206) (177,592) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 198,643 175,714 Non-controlling interests 22,322 22,073 Total equity 220,965 197,787 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 148,454 150,959 Employee benefits 143,500 141,588 Provisions 30,232 30,854 Deferred revenue - 2,822 Government grants 369 390 Other liabilities 7,591 6,484 Derivative financial instruments 472 887 Deferred tax liabilities 8,587 8,435 Total non-current liabilities 339,205 342,419 Loans and borrowings 9,997 9,621 Short term bank debt 7,500 7,500 Government grants 98 97 Other liabilities 55,335 57,431 Trade and other payables 133,179 133,328 Derivative financial instruments 2,258 4,661 Advance payments 25,781 29,404 Deferred revenue 1,514 10,198 Current taxes payable 8,860 7,065 Provisions 20,438 20,801 Total current liabilities 264,960 280,106 Total liabilities 604,165 622,525 Total equity and liabilities 825,130 820,312

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) operating activities Profit for the year 15,566 12,271 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 3,477 283 Depreciation and amortization 7,245 7,374 Asset impairment expense 2,217 - Net finance costs 1,985 1,829 Share of gain of associates and joint ventures - (1,450) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (61) 171 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2,176 668 Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants 293 (23) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (11,124) (22,222) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 21,774 (1,099) Finance costs paid, net (2,400) (1,301) Income tax paid, net (1,544) (1,920) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 17,830 (4,320) Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 66 254 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (10,859) (6,917) Acquisition of subsidiaries (net of cash acquired of $35 in 2016) - (4,961) Change in restricted cash 217 110 Other 16 12 Net cash used in investing activities (10,560) (11,502)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the quarter ended March 31 In thousands of US Dollars 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Cash used in financing activities Repayment of borrowings (3,050) (1,414) Issuance of treasury shares 151 - Net cash used in financing activities (2,899) (1,414) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,371 (17,236) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 160,744 127,778 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 1,341 1,076 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 166,456 111,618

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com (mailto:sdaniels@amg-nv.com)

