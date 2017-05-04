Young Presidents' Organization, Inc.: YPO Innovation Week 2017 event, Global Fintech Summit, convenes in London, United Kingdom

LONDON, 4 MAY 2017 - YPO (http://www.ypo.org/), the world's premier chief executive leadership organization, announced today that London will host the Global Fintech Summit as part of YPO Innovation Week 2017, the world's largest and most impactful global innovation Initiative.

YPO Innovation Week (http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com/) will bring together the world's most dynamic innovators to connect, challenge conventional thinking and gain actionable, applicable insight in a series of more than 50 events around the world. This May, the most dynamic global innovators will be together for a rare chance to network, overturn conventional thinking and get inspired with the tools to infuse innovation in their companies and communities.

As part of YPO Innovation Week, London will host the Global Fintech Summit, designed to explore innovations in financial technology and transformations in payment processing, fraud reduction, blockchain transactions, digital currencies and more.

To provide insights into the newest FinTech technologies currently under development, event chairs Anthony Ginsberg, CEO of GinsGlobal Index Funds, and Ignacio Macia, Managing Director of Psyma Iberica, have arranged for access to Level 39, the largest FinTech accelerator in Europe, to discuss cyber-security and other smart technologies. In addition, Fintech start-ups will present their business pitches to YPO members, highlighting the new ideas of today that will quite likely be the multi-million-dollar firms of tomorrow.

Finally, subject-matter experts will conduct panel discussions with YPO members on some of the leading new FinTech innovations impacting the industry now, from robo advisors and crowd funding, to the latest disruptions in lending, credit and banking.

The Global Fintech Summit will feature an array of impressive keynote speakers including Alastair Lukies, UK Prime Minister Fintech Ambassador; Alison Davis, RBS Bank Director; Tom Teichman, CEO of SPARK Ventures; Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Innovate Finance UK and more.

"Innovations in financial technology are being developed so rapidly now that our industry is practically being reinvented every year," said event chair Anthony Ginsberg. "FinTech companies are one of the largest targets of venture capital money, and these huge investments are having an impact on every facet of business."

"Transformations in payment processing, fraud reduction, blockchain transactions, digital currencies and more are generating enormous opportunities for creativity and innovation for new firms," noted Ignacio Macias, event chair of the Global Fintech Summit.

In early May, YPO Innovation Week 2017 will hold events around the world, including Tel Aviv, New York, Toronto, Silicon Valley, Hong Kong and more, dedicated to driving innovation across a diverse range of industries through live two-way interactive video casts, global conference calls, and signature events across more than 30 countries.



Keith Alper, Founder and CEO of GenieCast and YPO Innovation Week Chair, highlights the significance of the events at this critical time focusing on innovation "Every business leader needs to focus on innovation to grow and thrive. YPO Innovation Week will continue to provide hundreds of opportunities for members to learn from each other and from the most well respected global innovators, disrupters, inventors to help integrate innovation at the most strategic level across all businesses. Combining research, technology and business leadership, Innovation Week is the one place where the world's most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights."

For more information about YPO Innovation Week, visit ypoinnovationweek.com (http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com).

About YPO





The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org (http://www.ypo.org).

