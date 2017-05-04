Statoil: Statoil ASA: Information relating to the dividend for first quarter 2017

Key information relating to dividend from Statoil (OSE:STL, NYSE:STO) for first quarter 2017.

Dividend amount: 0.2201

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 7 August at New York Stock Exchange, 8 August 2017 at Oslo Boers (Oslo Stock Exchange)

Ex-date: 8 August at New York Stock Exchange, 9 August 2017 at Oslo Boers

Record date: 10 August 2017

Payment date: On or around 22 September at Oslo Boers, on or around 25 September 2017 at New York Stock Exchange

Date of approval: 3 May 2017

Other information:

Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 15 August 2017.

Subject to approval of continuation of the scrip dividend programme through the first three quarters of 2017 at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 11 May 2017, shareholders will get the option to receive the dividend for the first quarter in newly issued shares in Statoil at a 5% discount. Further information on the scrip programme for first quarter 2017 will be published in due course.

