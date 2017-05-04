sprite-preloader
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 
04.05.2017
PR Newswire

Financial Results 1st Quarter 2017 - NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA forthe 1st quarter 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/financial-results-1st-quarter-2017,c2257026

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2257026/9208bf29361507cc.pdf

Market presentation Q1 2017

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2257026/900f3446436ceb7d.pdf

NextGenTel Holding Q1 2017 financial report


