

4 May 2017



Acron Signs a Five-year Syndicated Structured Pre-export Finance Facility for up to US$ 750 Million



Acron Group has announced that on 3 May 2017 it executed a five-year syndicated structured pre-export finance facility for up to USD 750 million with a club of relationship banks. The agreement is governed by English law.



The facility will be utilised for refinancing of the outstanding balance (US$ 468.2 million) under syndicated structured pre-export finance facility dated 30 December 2014 and for general corporate purposes.



Coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners under the facility are Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, ING Bank N.V., Nordea Bank AB (publ), PJSC ROSBANK, Sberbank of Russia, Société Générale S.A. and AO UniCredit Bank; joined by Credit Suisse AG, Zurich and HSBC Bank plc. as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A. as Mandated Lead Arranger and Joint-Stock Commercial Bank BANK OF CHINA (RUSSIA) and BANK ICBC (JSC) as Lead Arrangers.



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



