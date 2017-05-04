MEDIALAAN Selects castLabs Multi-Screen Playback Technology

BERLIN, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

castLabs, a digital video technology and services company, announced today their collaboration with MEDIALAAN, the leading Flemish commercial television broadcaster. castLabs has been selected to power the online video streaming of MEDIALAAN's content across devices by supplying its multi-platform player technology and cloud-based digital rights management (DRM) licensing to enable secure content streaming.

MEDIALAAN is Belgium's largest commercial broadcaster, operating the country's first Dutch-language television station, VTM. In addition to the conventional TV medium, the television powerhouse also serves on-demand content as well as live streaming (enabled by AWS Elemental) to viewers on desktop, smartphone, and tablet.

MEDIALAAN's implementation of castLabs' PRESTOplay suite of player SDKs facilitates secure MPEG-DASH and HLS video streaming for premium studio content across Android and iOS mobile playback applications, as well as three of its websites: VTM.be, Stievie.be, and Q2.be.

To secure its valuable content across all screens, MEDIALAAN has also integrated castLabs' multi-DRM licensing service, DRMtoday. Using castLabs' PRESTOplay SDKs across all screens also allows MEDIALAAN to collect homogeneous analytics data.

"This partnership gives MEDIALAAN viewers access to a vast content library across all browsers, Chromecast, and their iOS and Android devices. We're happy to help such a prominent European broadcaster utilize secure player technologies to further monetize their video assets," said Michael Stattmann, Managing Director of castLabs. "Our solutions also take advantage of device hardware-DRM protection enabling MEDIALAAN to future-proof its services for UHD, HDR, and next-generation content formats."

"Because of the partnership with castLabs, we are able to secure our online content," said Wim Notredame, Solution Architect at MEDIALAAN. "Their DRMtoday solution is easy to implement and their PRESTOplay video player SDK suite is based on opensource 'videoJS', giving us a lot of freedom in our implementations."

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. The company provides solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more about castLabs products and services, please visit castlabs.com.

About MEDIALAAN

MEDIALAAN is the leading media and entertainment company in Belgium, with two radio stations, six television channels and a mobile operator. MEDIALAAN is the founder of VTM, the first and largest commercial TV station in Flanders.

medialaan.be

