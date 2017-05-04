NHS Trust Members Will Reduce Costs Associated with Healthcare Supply Management

Genesis Automation, a leading provider of healthcare value-chain solutions which improve patient safety, cut cost and eliminate waste for healthcare providers, today announced that Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust has selected the Genesis platform.

Under the agreement, Genesis Automation will provide Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust with integrated supply chain management technology to increase traceability of medical supplies, resulting in significant cost reductions, effective device recall execution and increased visibility into procedure costs.

Based in London, UK, Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest Trusts in the UK, employing more than 9,000 staff and providing services to more than a million patients. The Trust runs three hospitals in London: Barnet Hospital, Chase Farm Hospital and Royal Free Hospital as well as clinics at Edgware Community Hospital and Hadley Wood Hospital.

"Genesis Automation is the most comprehensive and easy to use, Trust-wide solution on the market," said Natalie Forrest, newly appointed Chief Executive of Chase Farm Hospital. "It was important for us to select a supportive, flexible partner that understands the current and future landscape of the Trust and NHS."

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust is the most recent Trust to select Genesis Automation. In recent months, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust and Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Trust have also joined the fast-growing list of healthcare providers that have selected Genesis to apply traceability principles and clinically integrate their supply chains.

"By working with Genesis, we hope to gain valuable data and insights pertaining to our supply chain and inventory challenges that will help us to achieve cost efficiencies that will then fuel our longer-term initiatives," said Tony Gaynor, Divisional Strategy Lead for Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen. "The fact that the system was built from the ground up for-and by-hospitals is a huge plus."

Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust was selected by NHS England as one of twelve Global Digital Exemplars to spearhead NHS's Digital Revolution and is one of the busiest university teaching hospital trusts in North West England.

"As a Trust, we are always looking at ways to increase efficiencies and do more with less. By implementing a system like Genesis Automation, we aim to enable significant savings, while implementing solid traceability in our operations and increasing patient safety," said Lee Bond, Chief Financial Officer for the Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust operates in the city of Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire, England. Comprised of two sites, Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital, it provides acute care for a local population of 600,000 and over 1.2 million people for tertiary services.

