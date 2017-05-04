

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The pound that closed Wednesday's trading at 0.8459 against the euro dropped to 0.8475.



Reversing from an early high of 145.34 against the yen, the pound edged down to 144.94.



The pound declined to a 1-week low of 1.2851 against the dollar, off its early high of 1.2882.



The pound fell back to 1.2780 against franc, from an early high of 1.2810. The currency has earlier set of 1-week low of 1.2768 in the Asian session.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 142.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback, 1.25 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



