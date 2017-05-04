

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Imagination Technologies Group plc (IGNMF, IMG.L) on Wednesday issued a trading update for the year to 30 April 2017 and said it has commenced a dispute resolution procedure with its largest customer and minority stakeholder Apple Inc. (AAPL). The company also said it intends to sell its MIPS and Ensigma businesses.



According to Imagination, it finished the financial year strongly, with the results expected to be in line with the Board's expectations, reflecting the positive effects of the restructuring implemented during the last 15 months as well as a focus on the company's new priorities.



Imagination noted that it not been able to make satisfactory progress with Apple to date regarding alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement.



It has, therefore, commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the licence agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process.



Imagination also said it has reserved all its rights in respect of Apple's unauthorised use of its confidential information as well as intellectual property rights.



Further, Imagination has now decided to actively market its MIPS and Ensigma businesses for sale, and concentrate its resources on PowerVR as well as strengthening its own balance sheet.



