Biohit Oyj Changes board/management/ auditors May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. local time (EEST)



Lea Paloheimo, PhD (clinical biochemistry), has been appointed Biohit Oyj's R&D and production director. Lea Paloheimo has been a member of the Biohit Oyj's management team since 2006.



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj: 'Lea Paloheimo has over fifteen years of experience in various positions in Biohit Oyj.'



Additional information:



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



