

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Thursday posted a slightly higher profit for the first quarter, despite a decline in revenues.



For the quarter, net profit after tax attributable to Lancashire totaled $30.3 million, up from $28.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share edged up to $0.15 from $0.14 last year.



However, operating earnings per share declined to $0.13 from $0.16 in the year-ago period.



Total net revenues slid to $133.0 million from $138.8 million a year ago. Gross premiums written during the quarter declined 14.9 percent.



The Group's net loss ratio for the first quarter was 37.7 percent, compared to 29.6 percent in the same period last year.



