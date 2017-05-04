

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit before tax plunged to $0.6 million from last year's $58.5 million.



On an after tax basis, loss attributable to shareholders was $6.3 million or $0.01 per share, compared to last year's profit of $45.4 million or $0.10 per share.



Adjusted profit after tax was $52.2 million, compared to $45.6 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.09, compared to $0.10 per share a year earlier.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 9.2 percent to $181.5 million.



Group revenue improved 11.3 percent to $332.2 million from $298.6 million a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect 2017 revenue, excluding Ligado, of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, and 2018 revenue, excluding Ligado, of $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. The company noted that higher outcomes continue to be possible, depending principally on its performance in IFC and Government.



The company still expects EBITDA margin to be adversely impacted by the inclusion of additional lower margin service revenues related to IFC.



'We remain confident about the medium to long term outlook for the business. However, whilst we delivered robust performances in both the fourth quarter of 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017, our markets remain challenging and the outlook continues to be difficult to predict, as we highlighted in our FY 2016 results in March 2017. As outlined at that time, our performance in 2017 and 2018 will be particularly determined by our results in the IFC market and in the Government sector,' the company said in its statement.



Separately, Inmarsat announced that Warren Finegold, will join the Board on August 1 as a non-Executive Director and become a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.



