

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L) said that Trading for the period 1 January 2017 to 23 April 2017 was in-line with its expectations. It remains confident in the opportunities ahead for the business and in its ability to deliver the year in-line with its expectations.



Total Group net revenue was 5% ahead of last year (cc + 2%).



Digital net revenue was 18% ahead of last year, with sportsbook stakes 22% ahead, sportsbook gross win margin 0.7pp ahead at 9.4%, and sportsbook net revenue 32% ahead. Ladbrokes.com.au continues to grow at market leading rates, with stakes 49% ahead and net revenue 59% ahead. Gaming net revenue was 6% ahead of last year, with gaming net revenue in the sports book-led brands 10% ahead.



In UK Retail like-for-like OTC stakes were 7% behind last year, driven in-part by the accelerated growth in value enhancing multi-channel offering. OTC gross win margin of 18.7% was 0.4pp ahead of last year and machines net revenue 1% ahead resulting in total UK Retail net revenue 2% behind.



European Retail net revenue was 15% behind last year and sportsbook gross win margin of 14.0% was 5.2pp behind. Football results in Italy in the first 3 months of the year were the worst on record with a long run of unfavourable results resulting in a large number of low stake/high win multiple bets paying out. Results in Italy improved in April but still left Eurobet Retail sports gross win margin 9.5pp lower than last year at 10.6%. However Eurobet Retail sports stakes were 23% ahead, helping drive further market share gains.



