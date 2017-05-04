

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish unemployment fell the most on record in April from the previous month, preliminary data from the Labor Ministry showed Thursday.



The number of unemployed registered with the Public Employment Service dropped by 129,281 persons from March, marking the biggest reduction in the entire series.



The total number of unemployed was 3.57 million in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the figure dropped by 70,777 persons, which was also a record for any month.



On a year-on-year basis, unemployment fell by a record 438,135 persons, accelerating the annual pace of decline in registered unemployment to 10.92 percent.



Youth unemployment, which applies to those under the age of 25, fell by 60,944 people year-on-year or 17.9 percent, which was above average annual reduction 10.92 percent.



