RB Care Homes Sponsors Lucio Santos at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Care Home specialists RB Care Homes sponsored international Jiu Jitsu champion Lucio Dos Santos during this year's World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship. The competition was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from the 18th of April to the 22nd of April. Lucio Dos Santos, managed to take home a Gold Medal in the Male, Master 2, Black, 85KG category. RB Care Homes are "Very proud to have been able to sponsor Lucio Dos Santos during this prestigious event," said Raqia Bibi, Director of RB Care Homes.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507903/RB_Care_Homes_Jiu_Jitsu.jpg )

Lucio's success at this event means that he is now a 3-time World Gold Medalist, as he has already taken home gold medals from the "Heavy" category at the Winter London Open, as well as in the "Ultra Heavy" category of the Grand Slam London. Lucio has also won Silver and Bronze medals from a variety of other competitions.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu Jitsu Championship is a 6-day tournament that offers some of the best talent in the world an opportunity to compete and showcase their abilities.

It is considered to be one of the most prestigious Jiu Jitsu competitions in the world, and has a wide selection of categories that athletes can compete in.

About RB Care Homes

RB Care Homes are the operators of a number of Care Homes in the UK, specializing in the care for occupants with dementia and mental health problems.

"Care homes are a necessity, the demand for which can be accurately predicted based on changes in demographics. The need for care homes is guaranteed for the foreseeable future, as will be your return on investment. Where else can you get these kinds of science-backed guarantees?"

For more information, please visit http://rbcarehomes.com

RB Care Homes Contact

Raqia Bibi

Director

ricki@rbmconsultancy.com

+44(0)1244-940561