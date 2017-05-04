

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as falling oil and metals prices coupled with signals from the U.S. central bank that it may hike rates next month offset signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron may win the second round of the French presidential election.



The looming monthly U.S. jobs report and a possible House vote on the American Health Care Act also kept investors on tenterhooks.



Chinese shares fell slightly after a private survey showed China's service sector activity expanded at a slower rate in April. The Caixin services PMI slipped to 51.5 in April --the lowest since May 2016--from 52.2 in March.



China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 7.98 points or 0.25 percent to 3,127.37, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 50 points or 0.20 percent in late trade.



Australian shares extended losses for a third straight session as weak metals prices pulled down mining stocks and banks also extended recent losses following weaker-than-expected earnings results from ANZ. Australia's March trade data also disappointed investors.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.90 points or 0.27 percent to 5,876.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 15.40 points or 0.26 percent lower at 5,904.50. National Australia Bank slid half a percent despite posting turnaround results for the first half. The other three banks fell between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent.



Mining giant Rio Tinto dropped 1.8 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group slumped 4.8 percent, while gold miners Newcrest and Northern Star shed 1-2 percent. Telecom stocks also closed mostly lower while oil majors Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum rose 0.7 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



Billboard advertising giants APN Outdoor and oOH! Media tumbled 2-4 percent as the competition regulator raised concerns about their merger deal.



Commercial leasing group Eclipx Group lost 4 percent after announcing it would buy Grays Ecommerce Group for A$178.9 million under a share swap deal. Fairfax Media gained 1.4 percent after the announcement that it will cut 125 editorial jobs.



Seoul shares hit a record high as strong corporate earnings helped rekindle investors' appetite for risk. The benchmark Kospi jumped 21.57 points or 0.97 percent to 2,241.24, breaching the previous record high set on April 27, 2011, as traders returned to their desks following a public holiday on Wednesday.



Market participants shrugged off central bank data, which showed that the South Korean current account narrowed in March from a year earlier due to an increased deficit in the service balance.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 27.42 points or 0.37 percent to 7,378.42, with financial and energy stocks leading declines. Kathmandu Holdings rallied nearly 5 percent after the outdoor equipment chain said its same store sales in the third quarter rose 11.5 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.4 percent even as the latest survey from Nikkei showed the country's private sector continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate.



Elsewhere, the Japanese markets remain closed for the rest of this week for the Golden Week holiday. Indonesian shares were little changed, the Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent and India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent led by banks, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down as much as 1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly lower as Apple posted mixed quarterly results, worries about weak advertising revenues hurt media stocks and the Fed policy statement reinforced expectations for a June rate hike. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent while the Dow edged up marginally.



While leaving interest rates unchanged, the Federal Reserve downplayed recent weak economic growth and suggested that the near-term risks to the economic outlook are roughly balanced.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX