

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter revenue was HK$14.1 billion, up 5% year-on-year. The company generated Adjusted EBITDA of HK$3.2 billion, 31% higher than last year.



Normalized adjusted EBITDA was HK$3.1 billion, up 34% year-on-year.



Galaxy Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was HK$2.6 billion, up 27% year-on-year. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was HK$649 million, up 27% year-on-year.



During the first quarter, the company said it experienced good luck in its gaming operation which increased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately HK$50 million.



The Group's total gaming revenue on a management basis was HK$13.1 billion, up 4% year-on-year. Total mass table games revenue was HK$5.8 billion, up 15%.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in the longer term outlook for Macau, due to the growth of the Mainland middle-class whom have a strong desire for leisure, tourism and travel.



