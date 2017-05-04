AIA Worldwide Receives Webby's People's Voice Award

Company Receives Honor in Category of Employment for their Work for BBC Worldwide

LONDON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced it has won the Webby's People's Voice Award in Employment, on behalf of their client BBC Worldwide for their new TalentBrew careers website.

The Webby Awards were established in 1996 and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) - a 2,000+ member judging body. The Academy is comprised of Executive Members - leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities - and Associate Members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other Internet professionals.

AIA Worldwide received the People's Voice Award in Employment for its work on behalf of their client BBC Worldwide, the main commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The employment category includes sites featuring job and employment listings, job and career search services, recruiting services, career advice, headhunting, or other career or job related information.

"Being nominated for a Webby is an achievement in itself, so I can't begin to express how excited and proud we are to have gone on to win the people's voice award in the employment category," said Ben Harlow, creative director at AIA Worldwide."The team worked closely to create and build a TalentBrew site which is packed with features and content which really bring to life what it's like to work at BBC Worldwide.Needless to say, both the team and the client are extremely happy with the announcement."

"With AIA it's been all about partnering - we have the content, but they have helped bring it to life," explains Jo Scott, head of resourcing at BBC Worldwide. "We are immensely proud of the Careers Site that we have built together and of the constant supply of talent that it attracts. AIA is an expert in their field and in my experience, they always listen to even the most demanding of clients! It has been great to have them on hand every step of the way."

