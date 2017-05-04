Trust, engagement and leadership has been key to creating a high performing, competitive business

Evaluate, the trusted provider of life science commercial intelligence, was named by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ in the Medium Category (organizations with 50-499 employees) in their annual Best Workplaces™ ranking.

The award recognizes the strength of leadership, and range of innovative, creative and effective human resources policies Evaluate has implemented to create a successful workplace culture. The rigorous methodology behind the Great Place to Work ranking is unique and comprised an employee survey of all Evaluate employees in all locations, and an audit into its management and human resources practices.

"We are most proud of our open culture which is based on trust, one of our core values. We have been able to maintain our core values while Evaluate has been growing rapidly, which allows us to attract, retain and provide opportunities to great people," said Alexander Karle, CEO. "This directly translates into how we work with our clients, providing them with valued analysis and expert, as well as personalised support to help them succeed in advancing life science innovation.

Tom O'Byrne, Great Place to Work® CEO, said: 'We are delighted to see Evaluate on our Best Workplaces™ list this year. It is a validation of the strength of their leadership and commitment to creating the kind of culture that attracts and retains the best talent, and where people have pride in what they do and want to do their best. The hallmark of a great workplace like Evaluate is that their policies and practices are designed around the employee; this employee focus helps attract and retain the talent essential for driving and sustaining competitive performance. It is no coincidence that high trust organizations like Evaluate also tend to perform better than their peers.'

About Evaluate Ltd

Evaluate is the trusted provider of commercial intelligence including product sales and consensus forecasts to 2022 for commercial teams and their advisors within the global life science industry. We help our clients make high value decisions through superior quality, timely, must-have data and insights, combined with personalised, expert client support. Our online subscription services cover the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech sectors. Our Custom Services group delivers project based analytical and data services. EP Vantage, our independent, award-winning editorial team, offers data-driven, forward-looking news, commentary and analysis on a daily basis. For more information, please visit: www.evaluategroup.com. On Twitter: @evaluatepharma, @evaluatemedtech, @evaluateJP, @epvantage. On Instagram: Evaluateltd.

