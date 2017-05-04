

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The final composite output index rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 in March. This was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



Activity has expanded for 46 months in a row. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output growth accelerated at euro area manufacturers and service providers, with rates of increase hitting 72-month records in both cases.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 56.4 in April from 56.0 in March. The flash reading was 56.2.



Rates of expansion were broadly similar across the 'big-three' nations in April. Indeed, the spread between the Composite PMI readings for Germany, France and Italy was the joint narrowest in the euro area survey history.



The rate of growth in Germany's total activity was little changed from March's recent peak. The final composite PMI came in at 56.7, down from 57.1 in March. But the reading was above the flash estimate of 56.3.



The services PMI dropped less than estimated to 55.4 from 55.6 in March. The initial score was 54.7.



Elsewhere, in France, the composite PMI fell to 56.6 in April from 56.8 a month ago and also stayed below the initial estimate of 57.4.



The services PMI slid to 56.7 from 57.5. The flash estimate was 57.7.



