GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 11 May 2017

SAMPO PLC            STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 May 2017 at 11:30 am

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 11 May 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January-March 2017 on 11 May between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time. The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Analyst Conference Call

11 May at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)330 336 9105, +1 719 325 4746, +46 (0)8 5033 6574 or +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Confirmation Code: 7569563

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy Managing Director of If Insurance Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

