Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Anticipated to Reach $52.2 Billion by 2022

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Automotive, titled "Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017 - 2022", the global in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to reach $52.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2022. The shifting consumer preferences in terms of connectivity requirements, and safety concerns along with improved offerings from OEMs at an affordable price point has resulted in the strong growth of the market.

The automotive industry has been undergoing dynamic changes in the recent years due to various factors such as declining fuel prices, low industry growth rate, emergence of electric and hybrid electric vehicles among others. The gradual development in technological offerings is one such strategy adopted by major OEMs to gain market share in the established automotive markets. The in-vehicle infotainment system is one such technological innovation which is gaining immense popularity among the consumers owing to the benefits it brings in terms of entertainment and information content. Additionally, increased participation of non-core players in the form of semiconductor companies, software developers, and solutions providers has facilitated the development of improved features, which has consequently increased the popularity of infotainment systems in all types of vehicles.

According to Haarish Ahmad, analyst at BIS Research, "Passenger car segment is currently experiencing a higher growth rate as compared to commercial vehicles. The higher production and sales of passenger cars especially in emerging countries, shifting consumer preferences along with increase in disposable income and improved offering from car manufacturers are fuelling the market growth for in-vehicle infotainment systems of passenger cars."

The in-vehicle infotainment system comprises of navigation system which comes in the form of a head unit also known as driver information interface (DII), in-car video systems including rear seat entertainment systems and in-car audio systems. The concept of providing relevant information such as navigation, locating points of interest, traffic information, weather conditions, parking space availability, as well as a plethora of entertainment content such as audio streaming, online video streaming, satellite radio, dedicated entertainment apps for automotive has resulted in consumers demanding for a greater value in the infotainment systems especially in the passenger car segments.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also includes a separate segment on the leading players' analysis in the industry, along with their corporate overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into distribution channel namely OEM and aftermarket channel, vehicle type including passenger cars and commercial vehicles and also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 30 different countries.

The in-vehicle infotainment report throws light on the different distribution channels used by the manufacturers including OEM and aftermarket channel for each of the devices used in the infotainment systems. Moreover, the market has also been segmented on the basis of vehicle types such as passenger cars (compact cars, luxury cars and mid-size cars) and commercial vehicles (light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks and heavy buses). The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 30 different countries.

Some of the key players in the in-vehicle infotainment market include Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Continental AG, Clarion Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, JVC Kenwood, Bose Corporation, Harman International , Blaupunkt GmbH, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, TomTom NV, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd..

