

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



4 May 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or 'the Company')



Total Voting Rights



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA'), the Company announces the following:



As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 4,663,410,575 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 4,663,410,575.



The above figure of 4,663,410,575 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



