

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) announced Thursday its preliminary trading update for the third quarter, with group revenue of A$3.96 billion, down 1.4 percent from A$4.01 billion last year. Group Unit Revenue declined 1.8 percent.



The results reflected weak international results, despite improving performance from its domestic operations.



Group Domestic Unit Revenue for the third quarter increased 4.6 percent. Group International Unit Revenue decreased 5.6 percent, while Group International capacity increased 2.2 percent.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed that it expects to report a full-year Underlying Profit Before Tax in the range of A$1.35 billion to A$1.40 billion, which would represent the second highest result in Qantas' history.



The positive trend in Unit Revenue for Group Domestic is expected to continue into the fourth quarter. The decline in Unit Revenue for Group International is expected to continue moderating in the fourth quarter.



Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the Group's quarterly performance had met expectations and laid the ground for another strong full-year result.



'Last year we posted the highest earnings in Qantas' history and our guidance today would make this year's underlying profit the second best in almost 100 years. It shows we're able to keep performing in a mixed global environment,' Joyce said.



