EXCHANGE NOTICE 4.5.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 5.5.2017
11 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 5.5.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 4.5.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 5.5.2017
11 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629696
