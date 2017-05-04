

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid risk appetite, as encouraging earnings and polls showing intensifying support to French presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron in Wednesday's final TV debate lifted sentiment.



Investors appeared to have taken the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement in their stride and looked ahead to a vote on the newest version of the Republican's health care bill later today that will replace Obamacare.



A poll taken after the televised debate between the two French presidential candidates showed that banker-turned-politician Emmanuel Macron would win the second and final ballot on May 7 as 63 percent found the centrist candidate more convincing than his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.



Survey data from Markit/CIPS showed that the headline seasonally adjusted services PMI rose to 55.8 in April, signaling the sharpest rise in business activity since December 2016. The services index showed a reading of 55 in March.



Economists had expected a score of 54.5.



Meanwhile, data from the Bank of England showed that mortgage approvals fell to 66,837 in March from 68,300 in February.



Economists had expected the mortgage approvals to fall to 67,200.



The pound held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.



The pound advanced to 145.47 against the Japanese yen, its strongest since December 2016. This may be compared to a low of 144.65 hit at 2:30 pm ET. The pound is seen finding resistance around the 146.00 region.



The pound, having fallen to an 8-day low of 1.2831 against the greenback at 2:30 am ET, reversed direction and advanced to 1.2895. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.31 mark.



The pound bounced off to 1.2802 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 1.2764 hit at 2:40 am ET. The next possible resistance for the pound-franc pair is seen around the 1.31 area.



Survey data from the State Secretariat For Economic Affairs showed that Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened in April.



The consumer confidence index fell unexpectedly to -8 in April from -3 in January. The score was forecast to rise to +3.



On the flip side, the pound dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8478 against the euro, compared to 0.8459 hit late New York Wednesday. If the pound extends decline, 0.86 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, Canadian and U.S. trade data for March, weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 29 and factory orders for March are due in the New York session.



At 12:30 pm ET, the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at the Jean Monnet Foundation, in Switzerland.



The Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks before the CanCham México and Club de Industriales, in Mexico City at 4:25 pm ET.



