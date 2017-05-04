Exceptional Workplace Culture and Employee Trust Contribute to Cirrus Logic's Ranking on U.K. List

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), an Austin, Texas-based semiconductor company with major facilities in the U.K., has been named by Great Place to Work as one of the U.K.'s top 50 Best Workplaces in the Medium category, ranking number 24 in their annual Best Workplaces awards announced on 3 May.

"We have built a truly exceptional corporate culture and overall work environment for our U.K. team," said Jo-Dee Benson, vice president and chief culture officer, Cirrus Logic. "With so much of our lives today revolving around work, career and our families, we take employee job satisfaction very seriously. The high marks from our employees in the Great Place to Work survey reflect how far we've come working together. We continue to drive innovative programs to enhance our outstanding global culture."

Cirrus Logic participated in a rigorous selection process, which included an employee feedback survey and in-depth questionnaire about its employee programmes and company practices. Great Place to Work evaluates each application using its unique methodology based on five dimensions of a great workplace: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

To enhance the employee experience, Cirrus Logic fosters a culture of continuous improvement, with regular employee feedback directly contributing to new programmes and services. Noted for being a family-friendly company emphasising the work/life balance, Cirrus Logic also provides its employees with competitive salary and bonus programmes, equity and personal and professional development training to enhance career growth, patent recognition awards and an Innovations Conference. The company is also expanding its operations in London and Newbury, and recently moved into its latest state-of-the-art employee facility in the popular Quartermile district in Edinburgh.

Cirrus Logic is a major sponsor of the Edinburgh International Science Festival and provides U.K. employees with numerous unique on-site and off-site programmes that have contributed to the company's exceptional corporate culture. These programmes include monthly happy hours, live concerts, family picnics, Cirrus Logic Kids Club, health and wellness activities and seminars, a physical fitness center and classes, free guitar lessons, subsidised breakfast and lunch, free vending and fresh fruit, to name but a few.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in high performance, low-power ICs for audio and voice signal processing applications. Cirrus Logic's products span the entire audio signal chain, from capture to playback, providing innovative products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, wearables and emerging smart home applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognised globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® U.K. is part of the world's leading consultancy specialising in employee surveys and workplace cultures. We help organisations improve their business performance by understanding and improving their workplace culture. Our focus is on trust which is proven to be a key driver of sustainable engagement which leads to higher business performance.

Our unique, world-leading methodology is at the core of the Best Workplaces meme, the largest and most respected global study of people management and workplace cultures which culminates in the Best Workplace awards. Every year around the world we survey and audit the cultures of around 6,600 organisations representing some 12 million employees. This gives us unrivalled data and insights into HR and management trends and good people practices. We share this knowledge via our research, publications and events.

To see the 2017 Best Workplaces list and to learn more about how to build a high-trust workplace culture, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.U.K.

Follow Great Place to Work® online at www.greatplacetowork.co.U.K. and on Twitter at @GPTW_U.K. For information about global operations at Great Place to Work, visit www.greatplacetowork.net.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005651/en/

Contacts:

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Bill Schnell, 512-851-4084

Public Relations

bill.schnell@cirrus.com