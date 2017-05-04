

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Thursday, with gains underpinned by strong corporate earnings and the Fed's assessment that it expects a recent slowdown in the U.S. economy to be temporary.



Meanwhile, days before the final vote this weekend, surveys indicate that independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is leading the race, with up to 60 percent of the votes against 40 percent for extreme-right populist leader Marine Le Pen.



The benchmark DAX was up 91 points or 0.73 percent at 12,618 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Defense contractor Rheinmetall rallied 2.5 percent. The company said its Q1 operating earnings surged 61 percent to 50 million euros from 31 million euros in the year-ago period.



Automaker BMW added 1.5 percent after posting solid first-quarter results and reaffirming its 2017 targets.



Sportswear firm Adidas gained 2 percent on reporting a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits.



Industrial group Siemens was trading flat after saying it's not in a hurry to list its healthcare unit.



In economic releases, the euro zone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index rose to 56.8 from 56.4 in March. This was slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



Separately, figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. Economists expected sales to remain flat in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX