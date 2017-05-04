

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian services sector grew at the fastest pace in nearly a decade during April, led by sharp gains in new orders and solid job creation, survey data IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector rose to 56.2 from 52.9 in March. The latest reading was the highest since August 2007.



A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity. Economists had forecast a score of 53.6. The Italian services sector has now expanded for 11 months in a row.



Order books filled at the fastest pace in nearly a decade. Outstanding orders increased for a seventh straight month and the gain was the strongest since March 2010.



The rate of job creation was among the fastest seen since the 2007-08 global financial crisis.



Output prices declined at a modest pace, the second slowest in one-and-a-half years, continuing the easing trend seen since August 2011.



Meanwhile, input costs continued to rise, which in April was largely linked to higher prices for raw materials and energy as well as salary pressures. That said, input cost inflation was at a five-month low and below the long-run trend.



The survey also showed that service providers remained strongly confident towards the year-ahead outlook, generally expecting a rise in business activity over the next 12 months.



'Italy's economy has made a strong start to the second quarter of 2017, building on an already encouraging first quarter,' IHS Markit economist Phil Smith said.



'Following news of a pickup in manufacturing sector performance, the latest PMI data showed the strongest increase in services business activity for almost a decade in April.'



The upturn is supporting a decent rate of job creation, which means the unemployment rate should fall further in coming months, the economist added.



