AxiomSL, the global leader in regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions, today announced the appointment of Peter Tierney as CEO of the firm's Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Tierney brings more than 25 years of experience as an enterprise software executive, including his latest role as the regional head of DTCC's OTC trade reporting initiative and CEO of the Singapore-based OTC data repository (DDRS) in Asia. He is based in Singapore and reports to Alexander Tsigutkin, Global CEO.

In announcing this appointment, Tsigutkin said, "Peter comes to us with a wealth of knowledge derived from his decades of senior financial technology roles in the UK, U.S. and Asia. His leadership, business vision and ability to bring people together will be instrumental as we enter into our next chapter, and we welcome him to the firm."

Tierney draws on deep subject matter expertise in both pre- and post-trade environments, telecoms, trading architecture and data management, and has a demonstrated specialty in developing platform services that bring together communities within the financial space.

In his previous roles prior to joining DTCC, Tierney was part of the executive team that defined and executed Thomson Financial ESG's merger with the DTCC, creating Omgeo. He has also held senior level positions with extranet provider BT Radianz, and at the NYSE Technologies business where he was the Asia COO.

Tsigutkin noted that Tierney will play a major role in accelerating AxiomSL's growth and differentiating its offerings as the firm expands its footprint in the regulatory and risk management space in APAC.

"Given the increasing level of regulatory and risk requirements that firms are subjected to around the world -- many of which are still in flux -- financial institutions need a data-driven platform that adapts quickly to change, mitigates risk, reduces costs and delivers a competitive advantage," Tsigutkin said. "This is a primary reason that financial institutions need automated, innovative, and agile systems with full process transparency to increase operational efficiency. Peter's deep experience and proven track record in leveraging existing technology and legacy systems will be the catalyst we need to extend our value and thereby, optimize AxiomSL's platform to adapt to constant change."

"This is the ideal time for Peter to take over responsibility for APAC, given our six exciting years of growth, during which AxiomSL emerged as the region's regulatory solutions leader," added Olivier Kamoun, Chief Product Officer. "His experience in helping the industry advance into new technology, in combination with our team of skilled experts, will maintain AxiomSL's position at the center of the ecosystem of regulatory solutions, building the collaborative framework between industry actors."

On his appointment, Tierney said, "There is tremendous opportunity in the market to combine a well-established, flexible and scalable data management platform with innovative emerging technologies to drive business benefit and increased ROI from regulatory technology initiatives. AxiomSL is at the forefront of regulatory data technology and I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic team at this exciting time of growth. I look forward to helping our clients navigate this complex regulatory environment with the firm's suite of world-class products."

About AxiomSL:

AxiomSL is the leading global provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions for financial services firms, including banks, broker dealers, asset managers and insurance companies. Its unique enterprise data management (EDM) platform delivers data lineage, risk aggregation, analytics, workflow automation, validation and audit functionality. For more information, visit AxiomSL at www.axiomsl.com.

