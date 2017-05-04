FARMER'S BRANCH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 --Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul O. Williams to key roles among the company's management team and Board of Directors. Mr. Williams will serve as the company's Chairman and CFO, positions he is well suited to perform, in order to help guide TLED to financial and functional success. His vast experience in key positions of various public companies will be instrumental in management of the cutting-edge, solid-state lighting design firm.

Paul graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas with a double major in Economics and Business Administration with a minor in Political Science. He also graduated from the Institute of Organization Management in Washington, DC.

Over the course of his 35-year career, Paul has established a reputation as a high-impact leader in corporate finance and business development; structuring deals primarily ranging from $1 million to $50 million transactions. His systematic, detail-oriented approach to executing business strategies is unparalleled by any in the industry and has helped countless corporations achieve their strategic benchmarks.

Previously, Paul served five years on the Board of the Texas Economic Development Council in Austin, Texas. In 2009, Paul was awarded the CFO of the Year award for North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal.

His experience has spanned across a wide variety of industries and high-level positions. In addition to his new role with Light Engine Design Corp., he also currently serves as Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer of Bison Financial Group, Inc. in Plano, Texas.

Mr. Williams also currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board & Chief Financial Officer of: Dynamic Chemical Solutions, Inc. in Frisco, Texas, Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) in Allen, Texas, Curtis Mathes, Inc. in Frisco, Texas, and Halo Companies, Inc. (OTC: HALN) in Plano, Texas.

Mr. Williams currently serves as Chairman of the Board & Chief Financial Officer of Urban Vybe Holdings, Inc. in Flower Mound, Texas. He also currently serves as Chairman of the Board of: the Texas Revolution, Indoor Football League in Allen, Texas, and Day One Consulting, Inc. in Flower Mound, Texas, and he currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Texas Legends, NBA Development League.

In addition, Mr. Williams currently serves on the Board of Directors & Executive Committee of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and previously served as their Chairman of the Board. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The American Fallen Soldiers Project.

"Paul brings knowledge and skill to our firm that just can't be beat -- he will expertly guide us through the intricacies of effectively and wisely managing a public company," said Robert Manes, TLED's CEO. "Further, the Company's diverse offerings present additional challenges to performing in the public sector, and we will rely upon Mr. Williams' depth of knowledge and experience to maintain a balanced approach."

"Paul's proficiency mentoring and guiding public companies perfectly complements the more technologically centered acumen of the company's founders, providing a synergy that will maximize growth potential," added Kevin Stone, President and CTO. "We are fortunate to be able to add someone of his talent to the team."

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dallas Lighting & Photonics and Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company is specializing in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing innovative, unique light emitting diode (LED) and laser phosphor technologies for use in the entertainment, architectural/entertainment (architainment) and frequency-specific biological lighting industries.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Robert Manes

214 761 3330

info@ledesigncorp.com



