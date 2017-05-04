MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: OMHE), a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, announced today the grand opening of its state of the art biotech R&D and manufacturing laboratory facility in Miami, Florida.

"Having our own biotechnology research facility with state of the art equipment and manufacturing capabilities is a game changer for our company and puts Omni Health in a completely different league," says Omni Health CEO, Andrey Soloviev. He went on to say, "We are now able to drastically accelerate our "concept to market" capability and to rapidly deploy new products on the market."

With a number of products in the curent pipeline to bring on board, Omni Health now has a competitive advantage of doing in-house research and development, with laser focus on product manufacturing and can enjoy better margins and returns over product costs.

"Technology, innovation and R&D will help drive our company forward and enable us to develop superior quality intellectual properties with rapid deployment to market and capitalize on over 40 years of business excellence while focusing on our core competencies," concluded Mr. Soloviev.

For more information on Omni Health, visit the company's new website at www.OmniHealth.md

About Omni Health Inc.

Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: OMHE) is a 40 year old vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering with a robust pipeline of new products and breakthrough innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact:

Andrey Soloviev

Chief Executive Officer

ceo@OmniHealth.md



