SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today announced it has acquired cut-e a global leader in online talent assessments based in Hamburg, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"At a time when the global workforce is shrinking, workforce engagement is on the decline and turnover among younger workers is accelerating, big data is changing the way organizations identify, select, deploy, engage and measure the effectiveness of their talent," said Michael Burke, CEO Talent, Rewards & Performance at Aon. "Acquiring cut-e enables us to expand our assessment and selection capabilities into even more situations and geographies, providing even stronger insights and driving improved business performance and reduced volatility for our clients."

With 35 offices around the world, cut-e assesses more than 12 million candidates across more than 70 countries in over 40 languages each year through its proprietary psychometric talent assessment tools and advisory services enabling clients to make better screening, selection and development decisions.

"In this tight labor market, organizations are keenly aware of the need to quickly fill their talent pipeline with qualified candidates who are the right fit for their organization and link talent measurement to an economically measurable business impact," said Andreas Lohff, CEO, cut-e. "Combining with Aon's advanced assessment tools and customized talent solutions will strengthen the value we bring to clients in the assessment and selection marketplace."

With the addition of cut-e, Aon's global Talent, Rewards & Performance solution group boasts nearly 400 assessment and selection professionals, including award-winning industrial-organizational psychologists who are helping employers use science and data to select and develop employees. Together, Aon and cut-e have more than 50 years of continuous operations in the assessment space. Combined, the organizations assess over 30 million job candidates using some of the most innovative and award-winning tests in the industry.

cut-e founders Andreas Lohff, Achim Preuss, David Barrett and Espen Skorstad will assume leadership roles in Aon's Talent, Rewards & Performance solution group.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc

Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php's=58

About cut-e

Founded in 2002, cut-e is a world leader in the design and implementation of innovative online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, recruitment, selection and development. We help employers to identify which candidates have the right capabilities, potential and cultural fit to benefit their business. We undertake 12 million assessments each year in over 70 countries and 40 languages. For more information please visit www.cut-e.com.

Media Contact:



Maneesh Sah

Email Contact

+65 6221 8222



Maurissa Kanter

Email Contact

+1.847.442.0952



