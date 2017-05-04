"Linux and open source development is thriving, and these innovations will continue to transform industries, like the automotive and mobile industries," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. "This Linux System expansion once again shows how OIN keeps pace with open source innovation, promoting patent non-aggression in the core. We believe organizations that genuinely support Linux and open source software will be enthusiastic about this expansion."

The expansion includes 395 new packages, including packages for Ansible, Kubernetes, Nagios, ChromeOS, and containers, among others.

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. The zone of cross-licensing is called OIN's Linux System, a list of fundamental Linux software packages. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN community can be joined online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,100 community members and itself owns more than 1,200 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community. For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

Avid Public Relations for Open Invention Network

ed@avidpr.com

+1 (703) 963-5238