Rice Protein Market Size Worth $198.5 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalrice protein marketis expected to reach USD 198.5 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing global food and beverage industry has been one of the major drivers of the rice protein market. Increased consumption of functional foods such as sports & energy drinks, energy bars, and dietary supplements have also contributed to the industry growth.

These products are considered to be highly effective and efficient alternatives to other plant-based products such as whey and soy due to their high amino acid content. Besides, as these do not contain artificial sweeteners, their chemical content is minimum, as compared to whey or soy.

Isolates accounted for the majority of the market in 2015, in terms of both, volume and value in the product segment. Their protein content is much higher, as compared to concentrates, which are relatively cheaper. Consumers in the U.S and Europe have started combining pea isolates with rice protein isolates as the combination provides added health benefits, which in turn is boosting the demand for these products.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Rice Protein Market Analysis By Product (Isolates, Concentrates), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Organic Rice Protein By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rice-protein-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global demand was in excess of 11.3 kilo tons in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2025

Rice protein concentrates are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2025, by value, due to their property of not impacting the taste of the product to which they are added

The market demand in the food and beverages segment stood at 6.2 kilo tons in 2015, the highest among all applications due to growing market for nutraceuticals and supplements

The meat analogues & extenders is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 to 2025, in the organic rice protein industry courtesy growing health concerns surrounding consumption of meat and several animal disease outbreaks in recent years

The U.S. accounted for 78% of the North American market courtesy presence of major manufacturers wide dense distribution networks and growing demand from the sports and energy nutrition segment

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increase in demand from emerging economies and increasing spending powers of consumers

is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increase in demand from emerging economies and increasing spending powers of consumers Axiom Foods Inc., based in the U.S. and established in 2005, was one of the major players in the industry in 2015 which offered this product under the brand, Oryzatein brown rice protein powder

Grand View Research has segmented the global rice protein market on the basis of product, application, and region, while the organic rice protein market is segmented by application and region:

Rice Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025) Rice protein isolates Rice protein concentrates Others

Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025) Food and beverages Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Animal feed

Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025) Sports & Energy Nutrition Bakery & Confectionery Meat Analogues & Extenders Dairy Alternatives Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



