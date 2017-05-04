ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), today announced that it has launched Rooplay, an innovative subscription games platform for children, worldwide in 27 languages on Google Play. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rooplaymedia.rooplay.

The Rooplay app is fast to install but has more than 500 curated games inside. Rooplay has no ads, no in-app purchases, no social networks, and no instant messaging so it's completely safe for kids. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video. Rooplay promotes active screen time over passively watching shows as children can explore the games library on their own or play family games on the same device with a friend. The game categories on Rooplay include 5 & Under, Learning, Puzzles, Family Games, Brain Teasers, Challenging Games and many more.

Rooplay is focused on educational games and is committing resources to become a leader in early learning game content. The experts from Ambient Insight predict that worldwide revenue from game-based learning products will see strong growth from $2.6 billion in 2016 to $7.6 billion in 2021.

The Shoal Games team not only curates and licenses games for the Rooplay platform, but they produce their own "Rooplay Originals" featuring Garfield. The first four Rooplay Original games live on Rooplay include Garfield Coloring Book, Garfield Math Bingo, Garfield Memory Match, and Garfield ABCs. Shoal Games is committed to developing and publishing Rooplay Originals regularly and has more than 10 games pending release over the next few months.

Jason Williams, CEO of Shoal Games, stated, "We built Rooplay because families want a safe system free of ads and full of early learning game content. We're delivering our vision and every new Rooplay Original release takes us closer to creating a permanent centerpiece of entertainment and education in the home. Rooplay was built with global ambitions so we have released the system in 135 countries in 27 languages."

"Our next goal is to secure additional distribution partners with platforms, hardware manufacturers, and mobile operators who want to provide a game content system to their customers. Our participation at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in partnership with the GSMA and King's College London was a success because we were able to demonstrate the advantages of Rooplay to the mobile industry. Rooplay is a point of differentiation for mobile operators and those that act first can distribute Rooplay to their customers to test the impact on customer acquisition and retention," Williams added.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) www.shoalgames.com is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), an innovative EdTech games platform that empowers children to play, learn, and create; Garfield's Bingo (www.garfieldsbingo.com), the first bingo game to feature a mega-brand; and Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), live across mobile platforms with over 500,000 installs. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in Google Play. The product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of more than 500 interactive games for a monthly subscription fee. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video.

