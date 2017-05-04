EXCHANGE NOTICE 4.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 5.5.2017



10 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 5.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 4.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 5.5.2017



10 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629699