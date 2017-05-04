EXCHANGE NOTICE 4.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 5.5.2017
10 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 5.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 4.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 5.5.2017
10 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629699
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 5.5.2017
10 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 5.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 4.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 5.5.2017
10 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=629699