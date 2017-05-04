The U.S. Trade and Development Agency will partner with Kenya-based engineering services provider Xago Africa on the development of the project. U.S. battery maker Suniva will supply a battery that will be combined with the facility.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced it has provided a grant to Kenyan engineering company Xago Africa Limited for the development of a 40 MW grid-connected PV plant combined with a utility-scale storage system in Siaya County, in the southwest part of Kenya.

USTDA said that battery manufacturer ...

