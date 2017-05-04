

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined in March and secured lending increased at a slower pace, the Bank of England reported Thursday.



Mortgage approvals decreased to 66,837 in March from 67,936 in February. Economists had forecast approvals to fall to 67,200.



Lending to individuals increased GBP 4.7 billion in March. Within this, secured lending rose GBP 3.1 billion versus GBP 3.4 billion increase in February.



At the same time, net consumer credit grew GBP 1.6 billion, faster than February's GBP 1.5 billion increase. However, annual growth in consumer credit eased to 10.2 percent from 10.5 percent.



IHS Markit economist Howard Archer, said it looks inevitable that the fundamentals for consumers will weaken further over the coming months with inflation continuing to rise due to the weakened pound and companies likely increasingly looking to hold down pay to limit their total costs.



Further, BoE data showed that M4 growth improved to 6.6 percent in March from 5.9 percent in the prior month. Month-on-month, M4 rose 0.3 percent in contrast to a 0.2 percent drop in February.



