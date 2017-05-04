

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rallied on Thursday as a poll taken after the televised debate between the two French presidential candidates showed that banker-turned-politician Emmanuel Macron would win the second and final ballot on May 7.



Solid regional data and signs that the U.S. economy is doing well and improving also buoyed investor sentiment.



While leaving interest rates unchanged, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday downplayed recent weak economic growth and suggested that the near-term risks to the economic outlook are roughly balanced.



After solid data on U.S. private sector employment and service sector activity, investors now look forward to Friday's jobs report for clues about future rate hikes.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 42 points or 0.78 percent at 5,342 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Accor, AXA, LafargeHolcim, Peugeot, Renault, Saint Gobain and Vinci were among the prominent gainers.



Franco-Dutch airline Air France KLM was marginally higher as it reported first-quarter results in line with expectations.



Rail-equipment maker Alstom lost 1 percent after confirming its financial targets for 2020.



Societe Generale slid half a percent after the lender settled a legal dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority over alleged bribery.



In economic releases, the euro zone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index rose to 56.8 from 56.4 in March. This was slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



Separately, figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. Economists expected sales to remain flat in March.



